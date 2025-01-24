Randeep Hooda joins John Cena-led 'Matchbox'





Hooda had earlier played a major role in the filmmaker's 2020 hit Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth. The Netflix movie was Hargrave's directorial debut.





In Matchbox, Hooda will share screen space with Cena as well as Teyonah Parris of The Marvels fame.





"Excited to be working with Sam again. We had a great time on our first collaboration with Extraction. Sam is a master of high-octane storytelling and action. Glad to be joining the team in Budapest," the 48-year-old actor said in a statement.





Matchbox is a live-action film based on the iconic Mattel car toyline.





Also starring Jessica Biel and Sam Richardson, the movie is described as an action-packed and globetrotting adventure.





The story will follow a group of childhood friends who must work together to stop an impending worldwide disaster and rediscover their friendship along the way.





Apple Original Films recently acquired the project, which is being developed by Skydance and Mattel Films.





Hargrave is directing the project from a screenplay by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper.





David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce the movie for Skydance, alongside Robbie Brenner for Mattel Films and Jules Daly.

