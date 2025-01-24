RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

MP govt bans alcohol in 17religious cities

January 24, 2025  19:57
File image
File image
To mark the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav convened a cabinet meeting in Maheshwar, known as the city of Devi Ahilyabai, in Khargone district on Friday and approved a significant decision to ban liquor in religious cities across the state. 

Sharing the decision taken in the meeting, CM Yadav said that the cabinet has decided to impose a liquor ban in 17 religious cities in Madhya Pradesh. 

All liquor shops operating in these cities will be shut down permanently, with no plans to relocate them. 

"To ensure that the states move towards liquor ban gradually, we have decided that in the first phase liquor shops would be shut down in Nagar Palika, Nagar Parishad, Nagar Panchayat of 17 cities in the states. These shops will not be shifted anywhere else. It has been decided to shut down these shops permanently," he said. 

The 17 cities where liquor shops will be permanently closed include one municipal corporation, six Nagar Palika, six Nagar Parishad, and six Gram Panchayats. 

Liquor shops will be completely shut down within the limits of Ujjain Municipal Corporation. 

Similarly, liquor will be banned in Datia Nagar Palika, Panna Nagar Palika, Mandla Nagar Palika, Multai Nagar Palika, Mandsaur Nagar Palika and Maihar Nagar Palika, the CM added. On the same line, the Nagar Parishads where liquor shops will be shut down include Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Chitrakoot and Amarkantak. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MP govt bans alcohol in 17religious cities
LIVE! MP govt bans alcohol in 17religious cities

He is being framed, says father of Saif stabbing accused
He is being framed, says father of Saif stabbing accused

The father of Shariful Islam, the Bangladeshi man accused of stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan, claims his son was framed and is seeking help from the Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry and the Indian High Commission for his release. He alleges...

Did ex-serviceman really boil his wife's body parts?
Did ex-serviceman really boil his wife's body parts?

Hyderabad police are consulting experts from across the country to investigate the case of an ex-serviceman suspected of killing his wife, dismembering her body, and boiling the parts in a pressure cooker. Despite the suspect's arrest,...

100th space launch from Sriharikota on Jan 29
100th space launch from Sriharikota on Jan 29

The Indian Space Research Organisation will open 2025 scoring a century orbiting the country's navigation satellite 2,250 kg NVS-02 with its rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV)-F15.

'Kejriwal Is Father Of Freebie Culture'
'Kejriwal Is Father Of Freebie Culture'

'He didn't implement good policies for good politics.''He never worked on comprehensive policy-making.''In Kejriwal's own constituency youths are jobless.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances