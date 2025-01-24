Man jumps from 2nd floor of Bengaluru mall, dies





The deceased has been identified as T C Manjunath, a resident of Ullal Upanagar in the city, they said.





The incident occurred in Mantri Mall located in Malleswaram around 9 pm on Thursday, the police said, adding a note recovered from his pocket stated that no one was responsible for his death.





According to the police, Manjunath suddenly climbed over the railings and allegedly jumped from the second floor. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the security guards where he was declared brought dead.





As per the preliminary inquiry, he was heavily in debt and unable to repay the amount because his electronics shop was operating at a loss. This is suspected to be the reason which prompted him to take the extreme step, a senior police officer said.





A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation is on, police added.

A 55-year-old man died by suicide by jumping from the second floor of a mall in Bengaluru, the police said on Friday.