Man dies in accidental firing at wedding in UP, six booked





The incident occurred in Lalapur village on Thursday evening during the wedding of Aman Singh Yadav's daughter, additional superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.





The wedding celebration was ongoing when a group of boys from Puramuftee area of Prayagraj district came to attend the wedding, he said.





One of them was loading a firearm when it accidentally discharged and the bullet struck his friend, Sunil (22), the officer said.





The injured was taken to a nearby hospital in a critical state where he died during treatment, Singh added.





The SP further said based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, an FIR was registered against six people, including Siraj Ahmad and Anil Dubey, from Puramuftee in Prayagraj.





The body has been sent for a post-mortem and further legal action is being taken, he said. -- PTI

A 22-year-old man died after being accidently shot while a firearm was being loaded by his friend at a wedding in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Friday, adding that a case has been filed against six people.