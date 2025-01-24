RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Mamta Kulkarni to be made Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar akhada

January 24, 2025  19:18
Former actress Mamta Kulkarni performs her 'pind daan' at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj/ANI on X
Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan, has said that former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni would be made a Mahamandleshwar. 

Laxmi Narayan said, "Kinnar akhada is going to make Mamta Kulkarni (former Bollywood actress) a Mahamandleshwar. She has been named as Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri. As I am talking here, all the rituals are underway. She has been in touch with Kinnar Akhada and me for the last one and a half years... She is allowed to perform the character of any devotional figure if she wants as we do not prohibit anyone from performing their art..." 

Confirming the news at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where she performed pind daan, Mamta Kulkarni said, "This was the order of Mahadev, Maha Kali. This was the order of my guru. They chose this day, I didn't do anything."

-- ANI
