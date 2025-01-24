Mamta Kulkarni to be made Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar akhada





Laxmi Narayan said, "Kinnar akhada is going to make Mamta Kulkarni (former Bollywood actress) a Mahamandleshwar. She has been named as Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri. As I am talking here, all the rituals are underway. She has been in touch with Kinnar Akhada and me for the last one and a half years... She is allowed to perform the character of any devotional figure if she wants as we do not prohibit anyone from performing their art..."





Confirming the news at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where she performed pind daan, Mamta Kulkarni said, "This was the order of Mahadev, Maha Kali. This was the order of my guru. They chose this day, I didn't do anything."





-- ANI

Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan, has said that former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni would be made a Mahamandleshwar.