Lilavati Hospital to invest 800 cr for cancer hospital

January 24, 2025  12:05
image
Anjali Singh/Business Standard
 
Lilavati Hospital will set up a 300-bed cancer care institute in Bandra with an investment of Rs 800 crore.

Abutting Lilavati Hospital, this institute will open in two years on a 350,000-square feet of land, which is being subsidised by the government.

This institute is expected to create 5,000 to 6,000 jobs, which will include roles for over 400 specialised doctors, healthcare professionals, and support staff.

Prashant Mehta, Permanent Trustee, Lilavati Hospital said, "The government will subsidise healthcare projects to support the city, and we are ensuring that all healthcare initiatives receive the necessary assistance. There is immense support because everyone recognises that cancer care is the need of the hour, and people are eager to contribute to this cause for the city of Mumbai."

The investment for the institute will be funded through a mix of donations and bank debt.

The institute aims to provide access to the latest technologies, advanced treatments, and global best practices in oncology.

The institute will also introduce AI-driven diagnostic tools to improve early detection and patient outcomes.

Lilavati Hospital has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the US' Mayo Clinic to launch a nursing excellence programme in the Cancer Care Institute.

Under this programme 130 nurses will be trained, as this collaboration aims to enhance the skills and knowledge of the nursing staff through specialised training and development.

This programme will cover areas such as Nursing Excellence education, Nursing Quality and Patient Experience, and Patient and Staff Safety. Nurses completing the program will receive a certificate of excellence from the Mayo Clinic.

The hospital is also working on another major project in Gujarat, that is Gift City Hospital, a Rs 500 crore facility with a partnership with Mayo Clinic for technical expertise and doctor training.

Unlike the cancer care institute, Gift City Hospital is being developed independently of the Lilavati Trust.
