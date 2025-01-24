RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Kashmir reels under cold conditions, Srinagar shivers at minus 3.3 deg C

January 24, 2025  20:13
File image
File image
The minimum temperature dropped in Kashmir on Friday as cold conditions tightened their grip on the valley, with the meteorological department predicting mostly dry weather until the end of the month, officials said. 

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 3.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, down from the previous night's minus 2 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department. 

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 7 degrees Celsius, down from minus 5.6 degrees Celsius the night before. 

The tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, known for skiing, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, a degree lower than the previous night. 

The minimum temperature was minus 2.5 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, minus 5 degrees Celsius at Konibal in Pampore town, minus 4 degrees Celsius in Kupwara, and minus 1.5 degrees Celsius in Kokernag. 

Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the harshest period of winter. 

During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', which began on December 21, the chances of snowfall are the highest, and the mercury drops considerably. 'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 30, followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold). 

The meteorological department forecast mainly dry weather for the remainder of 'Chillai-Kalan'. -- PTI
