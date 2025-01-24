RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Kannada actor Sudeep declines state's Best Actor award for 'Pailwan'

January 24, 2025  22:11
Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep/Image courtesy X
Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep/Image courtesy X
Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep, who was recently announced as the recipient of the Best Actor award at the 2019 State Annual Film Awards, has declined the honour, stating that he "has chosen to stop receiving awards for several years now". 

In a post on 'X' on Thursday, addressed to the government of Karnataka and the members of the jury, Sudeep said it was "a decision made for various personal reasons" and something he "intends to uphold". 

After a five-year delay, attributed mostly to Covid-19, winners of the 2019 state awards were announced by the government on January 22. 

Sudeep won the award for his performance in Pailwan, in which he played a wrestler. 

The film was directed by S Krishna and produced by Swapna Krishna under the banner RRR Motion Pictures as well as Zee Studios. 

"There are many deserving actors who have poured their hearts into their craft and would appreciate this prestigious recognition far more than I would. It will only make me happier to see one of them receiving it," wrote the actor in his post. 

He also said his dedication to entertaining people has always been "without the expectations of awards". 

"This acknowledgement from the jury alone serves as a significant boost for me to continue striving for excellence," wrote Sudeep. 

"I sincerely apologise to the jury members and the state government for any disappointment my decision may cause. I trust you will respect my choice and support me on the path I have chosen," added the actor. Sudeep's latest film 'Max', released last month, is still in theatres. PTI
