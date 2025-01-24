RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Flags distributed at Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid ahead of R-Day

January 24, 2025  17:34
File image
Following Friday prayers at the Shahi Jama Masjid, worshippers distributed the national flag to convey a message of unity and integrity, while taking a pledge to celebrate Republic Day with harmony. 

Additional superintendent of police Shreesh Chandra said, "After Friday prayers at the Shahi Jama Masjid, worshippers exchanged and hoisted flags, extended Republic Day greetings, and pledged their commitment to national unity and integrity. They resolved to live in peace and harmony." 

Syed Akhtar, a local participant at the prayers, said that with Republic Day approaching, they have distributed flags at the mosque's gate to encourage everyone to celebrate this occasion just like Eid, Holi, and Diwali. 

"We urge people to hoist the tricolour at their homes, shops, and offices as it represents the pride and honour of our nation," he said. 

Mohammad Nazim Saifi said, "On this national occasion, we distributed flags to commemorate the adoption of our Constitution in 1950, a landmark moment in our history. Everyone must honour the tricolour, and our Muslim community is actively celebrating this day by hoisting the national flag everywhere." 

Haji Ehtesham Ahmed noted that January 26 marks the day we received our Constitution. -- PTI
