RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Eight suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases detected in Pune

January 24, 2025  00:31
image
Pune on Thursday reported eight suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), an immunological nerve disorder, taking the count to 67, officials said.

The state health department, on Tuesday, set up a Rapid Response Team (RRT) to investigate the sudden rise in this infection after 24 suspected cases were found initially, they added. 

GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs, loose motions etc. Bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS as they weaken the immunity of patients, as per doctors. 

While GBS is prevalent in both paediatric and young-age groups, it will not lead to an epidemic or pandemic, they said, adding most will recover fully with treatment. 

"The total number of GBS cases increased to 67, comprising 43 and 24 women. Of these, 13 are on ventilator support," said Pune Municipal Corporation assistant health officer Dr Vaishali Jadhav on Thursday. 

Meanwhile, the RRT and PMCs health department continued surveillance in the affected areas of Sinhgad Road area. 

The RRT comprises Dr Babasaheb Tandale, a scientist from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Dr Premchand Kambale, Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Rajesh Karyekarte, HOD of Department of Microbiology of B J Medical College, Dr Bhalchandra Pradhan, state epidemiologist, among others. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dubai returned man tested +ve for MPox in K'taka
LIVE! Dubai returned man tested +ve for MPox in K'taka

Pushpak passengers had time to move to safety: Rlys
Pushpak passengers had time to move to safety: Rlys

Thirteen passengers of the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express were run over by the Karnataka Express in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra, after they alighted from the train following a false fire alarm. The passengers had ample time to move to...

Was Saif attacked or just acting, asks Maha minister
Was Saif attacked or just acting, asks Maha minister

In a fresh statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader has raised questions on the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan suspecting if the attack on the actor was real or if Khan was just acting.Rane while addressing a public...

Court rejects FIR plea over MF Husain's paintings row
Court rejects FIR plea over MF Husain's paintings row

A Delhi court refused to order an FIR on a complaint alleging that two paintings by late artist M F Husain hurt religious sentiments, stating that no further investigation was required. The court, however, issued notice to the Delhi Art...

Eden T20I Was More Than Just A Game
Eden T20I Was More Than Just A Game

The first T20I between India and England at Eden Gardens was a significant event for multiple reasons.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances