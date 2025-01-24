Eight suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases detected in Pune





The state health department, on Tuesday, set up a Rapid Response Team (RRT) to investigate the sudden rise in this infection after 24 suspected cases were found initially, they added.





GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs, loose motions etc. Bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS as they weaken the immunity of patients, as per doctors.





While GBS is prevalent in both paediatric and young-age groups, it will not lead to an epidemic or pandemic, they said, adding most will recover fully with treatment.





"The total number of GBS cases increased to 67, comprising 43 and 24 women. Of these, 13 are on ventilator support," said Pune Municipal Corporation assistant health officer Dr Vaishali Jadhav on Thursday.





Meanwhile, the RRT and PMCs health department continued surveillance in the affected areas of Sinhgad Road area.





The RRT comprises Dr Babasaheb Tandale, a scientist from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Dr Premchand Kambale, Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Rajesh Karyekarte, HOD of Department of Microbiology of B J Medical College, Dr Bhalchandra Pradhan, state epidemiologist, among others. -- PTI

Pune on Thursday reported eight suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), an immunological nerve disorder, taking the count to 67, officials said.