Dubai returned man tested positive for MPox in K'taka





This is the first case of Monkeypox reported in the state this year, they said.





"A case of Monkeypox has been confirmed on January 22, 2025 by the National Institute of Virology, Pune in a 40-year-old male in Mangalore, a native of Karkala (Udupi district)," the health department said in a statement.





The said patient, who has been residing in Dubai for the past 19 years, arrived in Mangaluru on January 17, 2025.





According to the health department, upon his arrival, he exhibited symptoms of rashes and had a history of fever two days prior.





He was promptly isolated at a private hospital, and his MPox samples were referred to Bangalore Medical College and subsequently to NIV, Pune.





The person is stable and does not have any serious complications. He is likely to be discharged shortly. -- PTI

