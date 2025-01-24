Djokovic retires from Aus Open after 1st set loss





Despite saving five break points, Djokovic lost the tie-break 7-5 and then announced his retirement due to a leg injury.





The crowd's reaction drew criticism from commentator John McEnroe, who expressed his disapproval of the boos.





"They can't be booing him, for God's sake," McEnroe said. "He has won this 10 times. Unreal."





Zverev also defended Djokovic, urging the crowd to be respectful of the Serbian's contributions to the sport.





"He has won this tournament with an abdominal tear. He has won this tournament with a hamstring tear. Please be respectful," Zverev said.





The unexpected withdrawal leaves Australian tennis fans wondering if they will ever see Djokovic play in Melbourne again.

