RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Defamation case against UP seer over MSY remarks

January 24, 2025  17:12
Samajwadi Party founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav/File image
Samajwadi Party founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav/File image
A defamation case has been filed against Hanuman Garhi priest Mahant Raju Das in a Varanasi court for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Samajwadi Party founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav, a lawyer said on Friday. 

Das had recently taken to social media platform X, calling for an offensive action on a statue of Yadav installed in a camp supported by SP workers at the Maha Kumbh. 

The Varanasi civil court admitted the case and set February 17 as the date for the hearing, advocate Prem Prakash Yadav who filed the case said. 

"Raju Das made disrespectful comments about Mulayam Singh Yadav, the champion of the poor, which has deeply hurt our sentiments. The matter was taken to the Varanasi civil court, which admitted the case and fixed February 17 for the hearing," the SP said.   

"We want the court to impose the strictest punishment on Raju Das to deter others from making such remarks against great leaders," he said. 

SP spokesperson Manoj Rai Dhoopchandi said party workers approached the Varanasi police commissioner to submit a complaint against Das. 

"However, no action was taken on our plea. The court has now accepted the case but the Varanasi police should also take appropriate action against him," Dhoopchandi said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Defamation case against UP seer over MSY remarks
LIVE! Defamation case against UP seer over MSY remarks

Saif identifies attacker, narrates entire incident
Saif identifies attacker, narrates entire incident

The Mumbai police have recorded Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's statement in connection with the knife attack on him by an intruder at his residence last week, officials said on Friday.

8 dead after blast at Bhandara ordnance factory
8 dead after blast at Bhandara ordnance factory

Eight persons were killed after a blast at the ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said.

Bumrah, Jadeja, Jaiswal: 3 Indians in ICC's Test XI
Bumrah, Jadeja, Jaiswal: 3 Indians in ICC's Test XI

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been recognised for their exceptional performances in 2024 by being named in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year.

A 1971 War Hero Flies Into The Ages
A 1971 War Hero Flies Into The Ages

Wing Commander Pratap Marathe's story is one of dedication, bravery, and humour, a shining example of the spirit of the Indian Air Force.Air Commodore Nitin Sathe (retd) salutes Wing Commander Marathe who passed into the ages on...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances