BSE Sensex top losers today

January 24, 2025  18:24
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty surrendered early gains to close with losses in a volatile session on Friday, snapping their two-day winning streak as investors pared exposure to realty, oil & gas and healthcare stocks amid a mixed trend in global markets. 

Unabated foreign fund outflows also dented investor sentiment. After swinging between gains and losses, the 30-share BSE benchmark dropped 329.92 points or 0.43 percent to settle at 76,190.46. 

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.
