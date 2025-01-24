RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Blast at ordnance factory in Maharashtra

January 24, 2025  12:26
Image only for representation
A blast occurred at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday morning, and rescue efforts are underway, an official said.

Rescue and medical teams have been deployed for survivors at the scene, a defence spokesperson said.

District collector Sanjay Kolte said the explosion occurred around 10.30 am on the premises.

There is no information about any casualties as yet, the official said.  -- PTI
