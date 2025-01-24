Ather Energy's multi-language dashboard for Rizta e-scooter

Anjali Singh/Business Standard



Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has introduced a multi-language dashboard interface for its scooter, the Rizta. The company claims this is a first for the Indian market.



With this, Ather aims to enhance user experience and cater to a wider audience. The new feature will allow riders to view their scooter's information and interact with the dashboard.



The initial rollout will begin within the next three weeks with Hindi, followed by the introduction of Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in the upcoming months. Ather Energy has stated its openness to adding more languages based on user demand.



Speaking on this, Ravneet Singh Phokela, chief business officer, Ather Energy, stated: "This interface isn't about solving a problem, it's about recognising the emotional connection people have with their language. In India, language is identity. It's about offering our customers the option to interact with their scooter in a way that feels personal and meaningful to them."



The company is also currently investigating the need for regulatory approvals for this language feature.



While the Rizta is the initial focus for this feature, the company is willing to expand the multi-language dashboard to its entire scooter portfolio, depending on market response.



"We chose to start with the Rizta, a family scooter, as it caters to a larger market share. Implementing the multi-language dashboard on this model allows us to effectively reach a wider audience and gather valuable user insights before expanding to other scooters," Singh added.



According to a 2024 Internet and Mobile Association of India and Kantar report, 98 per cent of internet users in the country accessed content in their native languages.



The multi-language interface will be delivered through an over-the-air software update to the AtherStack platform for both existing and new Rizta Z owners.



AtherStack, the company's in-house software engine, powers various features on Ather scooters, including safety functions, connectivity options, and smartphone integration.