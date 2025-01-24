RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Ather Energy's multi-language dashboard for Rizta e-scooter

January 24, 2025  13:44
image
Anjali Singh/Business Standard

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has introduced a multi-language dashboard interface for its scooter, the Rizta. The company claims this is a first for the Indian market.

With this, Ather aims to enhance user experience and cater to a wider audience. The new feature will allow riders to view their scooter's information and interact with the dashboard.

The initial rollout will begin within the next three weeks with Hindi, followed by the introduction of Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in the upcoming months. Ather Energy has stated its openness to adding more languages based on user demand.

Speaking on this, Ravneet Singh Phokela, chief business officer, Ather Energy, stated: "This interface isn't about solving a problem, it's about recognising the emotional connection people have with their language. In India, language is identity. It's about offering our customers the option to interact with their scooter in a way that feels personal and meaningful to them."

The company is also currently investigating the need for regulatory approvals for this language feature.

While the Rizta is the initial focus for this feature, the company is willing to expand the multi-language dashboard to its entire scooter portfolio, depending on market response.

"We chose to start with the Rizta, a family scooter, as it caters to a larger market share. Implementing the multi-language dashboard on this model allows us to effectively reach a wider audience and gather valuable user insights before expanding to other scooters," Singh added.

According to a 2024 Internet and Mobile Association of India and Kantar report, 98 per cent of internet users in the country accessed content in their native languages.

The multi-language interface will be delivered through an over-the-air software update to the AtherStack platform for both existing and new Rizta Z owners. 

AtherStack, the company's in-house software engine, powers various features on Ather scooters, including safety functions, connectivity options, and smartphone integration.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Saif attacker's police custody extended till Jan 29
LIVE! Saif attacker's police custody extended till Jan 29

1 dead, 10 missing after blast at Maha ordnance factory
1 dead, 10 missing after blast at Maha ordnance factory

One person was killed in a blast at the ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday, and search and rescue efforts are underway for 10 employees, police said.

Waqf Bill panel meeting heats up as Mirwaiz appears
Waqf Bill panel meeting heats up as Mirwaiz appears

The meeting of the parliamentary committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill began on a stormy note on Friday, with opposition members claiming they were not being given adequate time to study the proposed changes to the draft legislation.

Lecturer 'forced' to join RSS: MP govt promises action
Lecturer 'forced' to join RSS: MP govt promises action

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has disposed of a lecturer's petition alleging that the authorities of a government college were forcing him to join the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The petitioner, a guest faculty at a government...

'Manipur Will Celebrate R-Day Come What May'
'Manipur Will Celebrate R-Day Come What May'

'We are not anti-national like these armed secessionists. We have no intention of breaking away from the Indian Union.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances