RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Alprazolam factory busted in Guj; 6 held with banned drug worth Rs 107 cr

January 24, 2025  16:28
image
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad busted a factory manufacturing alprazolam in Anand district and arrested six persons with the banned drug worth Rs 107 crore, an official said on Friday. 

The accused had rented a factory near Khambhat town and manufactured alprazolam, a substance used in sleeping pills. 

Assistant commissioner of police Harsh Upadhyay said that alprazolam falls under the purview of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act because of its misuse as a psychotropic substance. 

Based on a tip-off, the ATS raided the factory on Thursday evening and apprehended six men with 107 kg of alprazolam worth Rs 107 crore, he said. 

Upadhyay said, "The Central Bureau of Narcotics issues a licence for the production of alprazolam. This drug also falls under the purview of the NDPS Act. The accused did not have any licence at the time of the raid. Five accused were operating the unit, while the sixth person was the receiver." 

A preliminary probe revealed that the five accused had rented the factory to manufacture the psychotropic substance, he said, adding that investigations are underway. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bought Patanjali's chilli powder? Time to return!
LIVE! Bought Patanjali's chilli powder? Time to return!

Saif identifies attacker, narrates entire incident
Saif identifies attacker, narrates entire incident

The Mumbai police have recorded Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's statement in connection with the knife attack on him by an intruder at his residence last week, officials said on Friday.

8 dead after blast at Bhandara ordnance factory
8 dead after blast at Bhandara ordnance factory

Eight persons were killed after a blast at the ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said.

Bumrah, Jadeja, Jaiswal: 3 Indians in ICC's Test XI
Bumrah, Jadeja, Jaiswal: 3 Indians in ICC's Test XI

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been recognised for their exceptional performances in 2024 by being named in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year.

A 1971 War Hero Flies Into The Ages
A 1971 War Hero Flies Into The Ages

Wing Commander Pratap Marathe's story is one of dedication, bravery, and humour, a shining example of the spirit of the Indian Air Force.Air Commodore Nitin Sathe (retd) salutes Wing Commander Marathe who passed into the ages on...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances