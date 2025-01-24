RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Akshay Kumar sells Mumbai apartment for Rs 4.25 cr

January 24, 2025  12:20
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has sold his apartment in Borivali East, Mumbai for Rs 4.25 crore, according to Square Yards.

In a statement on Friday, real estate consultant Square Yards said it has reviewed property registration documents related to this transaction.        The property sold by Akshay Kumar is situated in Sky City, developed by Oberoi Realty and spread across 25 acres.

"An apartment purchased by Kumar in November 2017 for Rs 2.38 crore was recently sold for Rs 4.25 crore, reflecting a 78 per cent appreciation in value," Square Yards said.

The apartment features a carpet area of 1,073 square feet and includes two car parking spaces.

The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 25.5 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000. 
