RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

2 UP teachers suspended for remarks on religion, govt on social media

January 24, 2025  17:03
File image
File image
Two government school teachers in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh have been suspended, while two others have been issued notices for allegedly posting objectionable comments on religion and the government on social media, an official said on Friday. 

District magistrate Anunay Jha directed Basic Education Officer Pradeep Kumar Sharma to take action against the teachers. 

The BSA confirmed the suspensions and issued notices after comments made by the teachers drew the administration's attention. 

"Following an inquiry, it was found that assistant teacher Haredam Gautam of Composite School Nipaniya Bhagwanpur (Nichlaul) and assistant teacher Abdul Haq Khan of Composite School Shahpur (Nautanwa) had made objectionable comments on religion and the government. After the DM's confirmation, both were immediately suspended," Sharma said. 

Additionally, assistant teacher Harendra Gautam of Chakdah Lalpur, Nautanwa, and assistant teacher Devendra Nath of Composite School Bhainsahiya have been accused of making similar posts. 

They have been issued notices, and an investigation is ongoing, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Defamation case against UP seer over MSY remarks
LIVE! Defamation case against UP seer over MSY remarks

Saif identifies attacker, narrates entire incident
Saif identifies attacker, narrates entire incident

The Mumbai police have recorded Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's statement in connection with the knife attack on him by an intruder at his residence last week, officials said on Friday.

8 dead after blast at Bhandara ordnance factory
8 dead after blast at Bhandara ordnance factory

Eight persons were killed after a blast at the ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said.

Bumrah, Jadeja, Jaiswal: 3 Indians in ICC's Test XI
Bumrah, Jadeja, Jaiswal: 3 Indians in ICC's Test XI

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been recognised for their exceptional performances in 2024 by being named in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year.

A 1971 War Hero Flies Into The Ages
A 1971 War Hero Flies Into The Ages

Wing Commander Pratap Marathe's story is one of dedication, bravery, and humour, a shining example of the spirit of the Indian Air Force.Air Commodore Nitin Sathe (retd) salutes Wing Commander Marathe who passed into the ages on...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances