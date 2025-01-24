2 UP teachers suspended for remarks on religion, govt on social media





District magistrate Anunay Jha directed Basic Education Officer Pradeep Kumar Sharma to take action against the teachers.





The BSA confirmed the suspensions and issued notices after comments made by the teachers drew the administration's attention.





"Following an inquiry, it was found that assistant teacher Haredam Gautam of Composite School Nipaniya Bhagwanpur (Nichlaul) and assistant teacher Abdul Haq Khan of Composite School Shahpur (Nautanwa) had made objectionable comments on religion and the government. After the DM's confirmation, both were immediately suspended," Sharma said.





Additionally, assistant teacher Harendra Gautam of Chakdah Lalpur, Nautanwa, and assistant teacher Devendra Nath of Composite School Bhainsahiya have been accused of making similar posts.





They have been issued notices, and an investigation is ongoing, he added. -- PTI

Two government school teachers in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh have been suspended, while two others have been issued notices for allegedly posting objectionable comments on religion and the government on social media, an official said on Friday.