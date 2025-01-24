1 killed in blast at Bhandara ordnance factory

UPDATE: One person was killed in a blast at the ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday, and search and rescue efforts are underway for 10 employees, police said.





District collector Sanjay Kolte said the explosion occurred around 10.30 am on the premises.





Fire brigade, police and local disaster teams were at the scene, a police official said.





He said the explosion occurred in the LTP section of the factory situated in the Jawahar Nagar area.





The official said there were 14 employees working in the section at the time of the blast, of whom three were rescued alive and one was dead. -- PTI

