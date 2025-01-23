Why are Hindus leaving Sindh?





The HRCP's fact-finding study reveals that the state has failed to protect this vulnerable minority, with many Hindus feeling compelled to leave not only due to religious-based violence but also due to systemic economic struggles.





At a meeting to present the findings, HRCP chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt highlighted the underreporting of violence and discrimination against Hindu communities in Sindh.





He noted that despite facing growing challenges, many Hindus have been forced to migrate overseas, including to India, despite the significant social and emotional costs involved, HRCP stated in a post. HRCP further highlighted that Rajvir Singh Sodha, special assistant to the Sindh chief minister for human rights, addressed the issue of extortion by criminal gangs, particularly targeting upper-caste Hindu families.





He linked this to the deteriorating law and order situation in the province, which further exacerbates the vulnerability of these communities. HRCP council member Pushpa Kumari pointed to the specific threats faced by Hindu women, including abductions, forced conversions, and underage marriages, which remain pressing issues in the region.





According to HRCP, journalist Sohail Sangi urged both the Sindh and federal governments to take urgent action, calling for enhanced law enforcement, greater Hindu representation in police forces, and consistent dialogue with local Hindu communities to create a safer, more dignified environment.





The report also recommends the collection of credible data on the migration of Hindus from Sindh, the deployment of specialised law enforcement units to high-risk areas, and stronger legislation against forced conversions and child marriages. -- ANI

