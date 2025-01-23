RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Why are Hindus leaving Sindh?

January 23, 2025  14:07
image
A new report by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), titled "Exodus: Is the Hindu Community Leaving Sindh?" underscores the alarming trend of Hindu families migrating from Sindh due to ongoing violence, economic hardships, and climate change. 

In a post on X, HRCP stated, "The report underscores the state's failure to protect a vulnerable minority, with many Hindu families compelled to migrate not only in connection with faith-based violence but also economic struggles and climate change." 

The HRCP's fact-finding study reveals that the state has failed to protect this vulnerable minority, with many Hindus feeling compelled to leave not only due to religious-based violence but also due to systemic economic struggles. 

At a meeting to present the findings, HRCP chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt highlighted the underreporting of violence and discrimination against Hindu communities in Sindh. 

He noted that despite facing growing challenges, many Hindus have been forced to migrate overseas, including to India, despite the significant social and emotional costs involved, HRCP stated in a post. HRCP further highlighted that Rajvir Singh Sodha, special assistant to the Sindh chief minister for human rights, addressed the issue of extortion by criminal gangs, particularly targeting upper-caste Hindu families. 

He linked this to the deteriorating law and order situation in the province, which further exacerbates the vulnerability of these communities. HRCP council member Pushpa Kumari pointed to the specific threats faced by Hindu women, including abductions, forced conversions, and underage marriages, which remain pressing issues in the region. 

According to HRCP, journalist Sohail Sangi urged both the Sindh and federal governments to take urgent action, calling for enhanced law enforcement, greater Hindu representation in police forces, and consistent dialogue with local Hindu communities to create a safer, more dignified environment. 

The report also recommends the collection of credible data on the migration of Hindus from Sindh, the deployment of specialised law enforcement units to high-risk areas, and stronger legislation against forced conversions and child marriages. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahul posts Netaji pic with death date, BJP fumes
LIVE! Rahul posts Netaji pic with death date, BJP fumes

Jalgaon train mishap: 'Tea-seller started fire rumour'
Jalgaon train mishap: 'Tea-seller started fire rumour'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the Jalgaon train accident was the result of a 'sheer rumour' about fire by a tea-seller inside the Pushpak Express, which led to panic and some passengers jumping off.

Everest climbing fees hiked to tackle trash crisis
Everest climbing fees hiked to tackle trash crisis

Nepal has sharply increased permit fees for climbing Mount Everest by 36 per cent and also introduced a slew of measures aimed at controlling garbage pollution on the world's tallest peak, officials said.

When We Went To The Kumbh Mela...
When We Went To The Kumbh Mela...

The Kumbh Mela is what it is because of the devotion of millions who make it an experience like no other.It is experiencing the heart and soul of India and the brotherhood of mankind.

The Home Netaji Left Never To Return
The Home Netaji Left Never To Return

Subhas Chandra Bose was under house arrest, yet he pulled out a daring escape from his Elgin Road residence in Calcutta to Germany via Pakistan, Afghanistan, Russia...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances