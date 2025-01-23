RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


When Harry Met Sally part II?

January 23, 2025  15:47
Fans of the 1989 romantic comedy 'When Harry Met Sally' are in for a treat as stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunite for a special new project. In an Instagram post, the beloved duo hinted at something exciting, leaving fans eagerly speculating about what's next.

The post, captioned with the phrase "It's finally happening," featured Ryan and Crystal together on a couch, both flashing wide smiles. 

Ryan, 63, was dressed casually in a black jacket over a white button-down shirt and blue jeans, while Crystal, 76, leaned into one of his character's most iconic looks: a cream cable-knit sweater, paired with blue jeans and white sneakers. 

While the details of the project were not fully revealed, Ryan and Crystal promised that it would be "something iconic."

This announcement has sparked excitement among fans. One fan wrote, "Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! " Another fan wrote, "Wow yes, please do it again." This upcoming project marks the first time the two actors have worked together since 2019, when they attended the 'When Harry Met Sally' 30th anniversary event at the TCM Classic Film Festival, as per E! News. -- ANI
