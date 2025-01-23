Use of loudspeakers not essential for any religion: HC





A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and S C Chandak said noise was a major health hazard and no one can claim that their rights are affected in any manner if he or she is denied permission to use loudspeakers.





The HC asked the state government to direct religious institutions to adopt mechanisms for controlling noise levels, including calibrated sound systems with auto-decibel limits.





The court passed its judgment on a petition filed by two housing associations from suburban Kurla -- Jaago Nehru Nagar Residents Welfare Association and Shivsrushti Co-operative Housing Societies Association Ltd - alleging police inaction against noise pollution caused by loudspeakers installed on masjids in the area.





The petitioners contended that the use of loudspeakers for religious purposes, including the recitation of azaan (Islamic call to prayer) disturbed the peace and violated the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, as well as provisions under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.





The bench in its order said Mumbai was a cosmopolitan city and obviously there are persons of different religions in every part of the city. -- PTI

