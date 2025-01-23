RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


UP: Man murdered over love affair, body dumped in Bareilly

January 23, 2025  18:37
A 28-year-old man from Bisalpur town in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district was allegedly murdered over a love affair, with his throat slit and his genitals mutilated, the police said on Thursday. 

Muzammil's body was found tied up and dumped near a canal in the Barkapur area under Izzatnagar police station in Bareilly district on Wednesday. Two people have been arrested, the police said. 

"The body of Muzammil, who was reported missing in Bisalpur, was recovered following a joint operation by the Bisalpur and Izzatnagar police. The missing person case registered in Bisalpur has been converted into a murder case, and further investigation will be conducted by Bisalpur police," Bareilly circle officer (Third) Devendra Kumar told reporters on Thursday. 

On Wednesday, Izzatnagar station house officer Vijendra Singh received information about a body near the canal in Barkapur village. 

"Our team recovered the victim's mutilated body from the bushes near the canal. The postmortem confirmed that Muzammil was killed by slitting his throat. His genitals were also mutilated," SHO Singh said. 

Bisalpur CO Dr Prateek said the victim's body and the car used in the crime have been recovered. 

"Two suspects, Arhan and his friend Guddu from Richhaula village in Pilibhit, have been taken into custody. The murder appears to be the result of personal enmity stemming from Muzammil's alleged relationship with a woman in one of the suspects' families," he said. -- PTI
