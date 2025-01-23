RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Unknown person booked for giving alms to beggar in Indore, may face jail

January 23, 2025  22:59
File image
File image
In perhaps the first case of its kind in Madhya Pradesh, the Indore police have registered a first information report against an unidentified person for giving alms to a beggar in India's cleanest city, an official said on Thursday. 

The case was registered under Section 223 (disobedience to order issued by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against an unknown person for giving alms to a female beggar sitting in front of a temple on Khandwa Road, he said. 

The Bhanwarkuan police station booked the unknown person on the complaint of an officer of the Beggary Eradication Team. 

Under BNS section 223, the guilty can be punished with imprisonment up to one year or a fine up to Rs 5,000 or both. 

According to officials, the administration, which has set a target to make Indore the country's first beggar-free city, has banned accepting alms, giving alms and buying any goods from beggars. 

They said that a provision has been made to register an FIR in case of violation of this ban. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cops let BJP men attack my car: Kejriwal
LIVE! Cops let BJP men attack my car: Kejriwal

Pralay missiles, surveillance systems to debut on R-Day
Pralay missiles, surveillance systems to debut on R-Day

Ahead of Republic Day, the Indian Army announced on Thursday the addition of two new features to this year's parade: battlefield surveillance systems and a Defebce Research and Development Organisation tableau showcasing Pralay,...

J-K mystery illness hit victims' brain, nervous system
J-K mystery illness hit victims' brain, nervous system

Over 200 individuals in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, have been quarantined after 17 people, including 13 children, died from a mysterious illness. The deaths have sparked concerns about the spread of the illness, and a medical emergency...

Was Saif attacked or just acting, asks Maha minister
Was Saif attacked or just acting, asks Maha minister

In a fresh statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader has raised questions on the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan suspecting if the attack on the actor was real or if Khan was just acting.Rane while addressing a public...

US sanctions hit Russian oil supply to India
US sanctions hit Russian oil supply to India

The wide-ranging sanctions imposed by the US on the Russian oil sector have started to dent near-term oil flows to India with state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) saying not enough cargoes are available for March.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances