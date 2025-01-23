RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Trump heads to Davos tonight but...

January 23, 2025  16:43
Trump with all the Executive Orders he has signed
Trump with all the Executive Orders he has signed
US President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 virtually today at 10:15 pm IST. The summit, underway in Davos, Switzerland, from January 20 to 24, serves as a platform to deliberate on pressing global challenges, economic transformations, and sustainability goals. 

The WEF Annual Meeting 2025 began with grandeur at the Davos Congress Center, drawing a distinguished gathering of global leaders, industrialists, and policymakers. 

Known for his economic policies and staunch "America First" stance, Trump's address is eagerly anticipated as he shares insights on the current global economic landscape and offers perspectives on navigating the challenges of 2025. 

During his presidency, Trump's economic policies significantly reshaped the global narrative. His administration focused on deregulation, tax cuts, and promoting domestic industries to bolster the US economy. Tax cuts and reduced corporate tax rates incentivised business investments. However, Trump's policies were not without controversy. 

His trade war with China, characterized by tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods, created uncertainty in global markets but also brought attention to long-standing trade imbalances. 

Trump's emphasis on energy independence through expanding oil and gas production raised questions about environmental impacts while reducing reliance on foreign energy sources.
