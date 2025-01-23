RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Tiger found dead in Nagpur's Pench reserve

January 23, 2025  00:50
File image
A tiger was found dead in the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) of Maharashtra's Nagpur district, officials said on Wednesday. 

The carcass of the big cat was found in the Nagalwadi (UC) range of the PTR on January 21, a release issued by the reserve's deputy director Prabhunath Shukla said. 

The carcass was found in compartment number 653 of Surewani Beat, Surewani Round, he said. 

As soon as the carcass was found, a comprehensive search operation was conducted by the forest staff in adjoining areas. 

But no signs of any illegal activities, such as poaching or human interference, were found in the vicinity, he said. 

A detailed post-mortem examination of the carcass was conducted on Wednesday. 

All the body parts were found to be intact. 

Since, the carcass was in the advanced stage of putrefaction, the gender of the diseased tiger could not be confirmed, the official said. 

Biological samples were collected for laboratory analysis to confirm the exact cause of the death and to check for any signs of suspicious activity or unnatural causes, the release said. 

Following the post-mortem, the tiger's carcass was cremated as per the guidelines set by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). 

Preliminary assessment suggests that the death occurred due to natural reasons, it added. -- PTI
