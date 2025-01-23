RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Teen collegian ends life in Mumbai's Sion-Koliwada

January 23, 2025  23:35
An 18-year-old college student allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai's Sion-Koliwada area on Thursday afternoon, a police official said. 

The victim, a first-year commerce student at Guru Nana College, hanged himself in his home in Indira Nagar housing complex, the Antop Hill police station official said. 

"He lived with his father, sister and grandmother. He ended his life when his father had gone to drop his sister to college, while his grandmother was in another room. The incident came to light when his uncle came home and found him hanging in the kitchen," the official said. 

An accidental death report was registered and further probe is underway, the official added. -- PTI
