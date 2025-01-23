RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Singer Monali Thakur falls ill during show in Bengal

January 23, 2025  15:54
Popular Bollywood singer Monali Thakur fell ill during a live performance at the Dinhata Festival in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on January 21, but is now stable and recovering after being discharged from hospital, a source close to her said on Thursday.

Monali experienced breathing difficulties during her performance, forcing her to stop while singing. 

She apologised to the audience before halting the show, saying, "I am not feeling well now. But as I promised the organisers, I came and performed for as long as I could. You have been so supportive and energetic. I am sorry." 

Monali was initially taken to Dinhata Sub-District Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Cooch Behar. She was discharged on January 22 and has since returned to Mumbai, where she is said to be "absolutely okay," according to the source. 

This incident comes after the tragic death of singer KK on May 31, 2022, following a live performance in Kolkata. KK had complained of uneasiness after the show and was declared dead upon arrival at a hospital. PTI
