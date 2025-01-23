Saif gets police security, 2 cops posted at home





Khan was stabbed multiple times allegedly by Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) alias Vijay Das, a Bangladesh national staying illegally in India, as per the police.





"We have provided temporary police protection outside Saif Ali Khan's Satguru Sharan building in Bandra West. Two constables from Bandra police station will be posted there in two shifts. CCTV cameras and widow grills have also be installed as part of security," the official informed.





Meanwhile, the accused will be produced in court on Friday to seek extension of his police remand, the official added.





He was remanded in five-day police custody on Sunday. -- PTI

Mumbai police has deployed two constables in two shifts outside the Bandra residence of actor Saif Ali Khan following the knife attack on him by an intruder on January 16, an official said on Thursday.