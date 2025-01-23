Rupee falls 12 paise to settle at 86.47 against US dollar





However, positive domestic equity markets and lower crude oil prices supported the Indian currency at lower level, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.46 and moved between high of 86.38 and low of 86.52 against the greenback during the session.





The local unit settled at 86.47 (provisional) against the US dollar, registering a loss of 12 paise from its previous close.





On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated 23 paise to close at 86.35 against the dollar.

