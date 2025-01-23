RG Kar: 'My Daughter Was Killed Elsewhere'





"RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh is as guilty as Sanjay Roy. If Roy should be hanged, so should the principal. The commissioner of police and the assistant commissioner of police are fully involved with tampering of evidence. They know who killed my daughter and how they killed her," say the girl's parents.





Calm, composed and cognisant of all the aspects of the case, in an interview with Swarupa Dutt/Rediff.com the parents talk about what happened on August 9, 2024, from the time they received the phone call that their daughter was unwell to her cremation.









On January 20, 2025, Additional Sessions Judge Anirban Das of the Sealdah court in Kolkata, while sentencing civic volunteer Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College last year, pulled up the Kolkata police, the authorities at the state government-run medical college hospital, including former principal Sandeep Ghosh, for trying to cover up the death of the victim as suicide to avoid liability.