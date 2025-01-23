Report reveals Elon Musk wanted Ramaswamy out of DOGE





A Politico reported citing three people with Musk's preference said the billionaire made it known that he wanted Ramaswamy out of DOGE in recent days.





Hours after Trump's inauguration as the 47th US President, Ramaswamy announced that he would not co-head DOGE. Musk's ability to ice out Ramaswamy, who for a variety of reasons had irked some Republicans in Trump's circle, is the latest sign of his influence in the incoming administration. It presages an encore of all of the infighting that marked Trump's first term.





Ramaswamy 'just burned through the bridges and he finally burned Elon', said a Republican strategist close to Trump advisers. "Everyone wants him out of Mar-a-Lago, out of DC."





According to the report, Ramaswamy's comments on X during a discussion of H-1B visas were the 'main reason' for some Republicans' getting frustrated with him.





In December last year, the Indian-origin leader criticised American culture, saying that tech companies hire foreign workers because the country that has 'venerated mediocrity over excellence'.





"They wanted him out before the tweet -- but kicked him to the curb when that came out," one of the three people familiar with his departure, told Politico.





Ramaswamy is planning to announce a run for Ohio Governor next week, as reported by Politico.A person close to DOGE said Musk did not think it was feasible for him to campaign for office while working on DOGE.

-- ANI

