RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Reliance Acquires SIL

January 23, 2025  10:12
image
Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) has acquired the SIL brand, known for its packaged food products such as jams and sauces, for an undisclosed amount, the company announced in a release.

"This acquisition is part of RCPL's broader strategy to reinvigorate and modernise some of India's most beloved heritage brands. With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and consumer-centric offerings, RCPL is committed to making these brands relevant for a new generation while staying true to their roots," the statement said.

SIL Foods is expected to benefit from RCPL's infrastructure and pan-India presence. RCPL plans to enhance SIL Foods' product portfolio through improved quality standards, expanded distribution networks, and impactful marketing campaigns, which will strengthen the brand's presence across the country, the release added.

"Reliance Consumer Products is focused on building a business for the future while preserving India's rich cultural and culinary heritage," said Ketan Mody, chief operating officer, RCPL.

"SIL Foods, with its trusted legacy, offers an exciting opportunity to bring iconic Indian flavours and products back to consumers in innovative formats. We believe that with our expertise in consumer engagement, innovation, and distribution, we can unlock the brand's full potential and make it even more relevant in today's fast-evolving marketplace," Mody added.

Ajay Mariwala, managing director, SIL Foods, said, "We are thrilled to join forces with RCPL and embark on this new chapter for SIL Foods. RCPL will help revitalise the SIL brand by expanding its reach and bringing authentic SIL products to a broader, modern audience." 

-- Business Standard

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hathras horror: Cousin slits sisters' throats
LIVE! Hathras horror: Cousin slits sisters' throats

'My Daughter Was Killed Elsewhere'
'My Daughter Was Killed Elsewhere'

'A murder has occurred in the room, but there were no signs of struggle.''RG Kar says the body was discovered at 9:30 am. But the media was informed at 8:30 am.''We realised that crucial evidence was being destroyed.' 'She had several...

Saif's Rs 15,000 crore property inheritance in limbo
Saif's Rs 15,000 crore property inheritance in limbo

The fate of properties worth Rs 15,000 crore inherited by actor Saif Ali Khan and his family from Bhopal's erstwhile rulers hangs in the balance due to uncertainty over filing an appeal against an order of the Office of the Custodian of...

Gandhi And Bose: A Complex Partnership
Gandhi And Bose: A Complex Partnership

The two leaders had a complex relationship yet formed a partnership and even after their parting of ways, the two admired each other in their efforts for India's freedom.

Track curvature foiled bid to prevent Jalgaon mishap
Track curvature foiled bid to prevent Jalgaon mishap

A track curvature is being investigated as a possible factor in the fatal train accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, where 12 passengers were killed after jumping off a train due to a fire rumour. The Karnataka Express train, which ran over...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances