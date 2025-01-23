Reliance Acquires SIL





"This acquisition is part of RCPL's broader strategy to reinvigorate and modernise some of India's most beloved heritage brands. With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and consumer-centric offerings, RCPL is committed to making these brands relevant for a new generation while staying true to their roots," the statement said.





SIL Foods is expected to benefit from RCPL's infrastructure and pan-India presence. RCPL plans to enhance SIL Foods' product portfolio through improved quality standards, expanded distribution networks, and impactful marketing campaigns, which will strengthen the brand's presence across the country, the release added.





"Reliance Consumer Products is focused on building a business for the future while preserving India's rich cultural and culinary heritage," said Ketan Mody, chief operating officer, RCPL.





"SIL Foods, with its trusted legacy, offers an exciting opportunity to bring iconic Indian flavours and products back to consumers in innovative formats. We believe that with our expertise in consumer engagement, innovation, and distribution, we can unlock the brand's full potential and make it even more relevant in today's fast-evolving marketplace," Mody added.





Ajay Mariwala, managing director, SIL Foods, said, "We are thrilled to join forces with RCPL and embark on this new chapter for SIL Foods. RCPL will help revitalise the SIL brand by expanding its reach and bringing authentic SIL products to a broader, modern audience."





-- Business Standard





Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) has acquired the SIL brand, known for its packaged food products such as jams and sauces, for an undisclosed amount, the company announced in a release.