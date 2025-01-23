Rahul posts Netaji pic with death date, BJP fumes





Majumdar also demanded that Rahul Gandhi apologise within the next 24 hours for showing disrespect to Netaji.





"I strongly protest the claim that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose died on August 18, 1945, as stated in social media posts by Rahul Gandhi. I also demand that Rahul Gandhi apologise within the next 24 hours for showing disrespect to Netaji, who was the first Prime Minister of India," he said in a post on X. Appealing to all of Netaji's followers to raise their voices, he added, "I appeal to all of Netaji's followers to raise your voices by sharing this demand."





Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "Today, Rahul Gandhi posted a photo on social media on Netaji's birth anniversary, where he declared the date of death. There is no authentic data on this. After holding a constitutional position, if he does this kind of irresponsible thing, then he should apologise to all of Netaji's followers."





This comes after Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LOP) Rahul Gandhi shared pictures on social media to commemorate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 128th birth anniversary. However, the post sparked controversy as it purportedly mentioned the date of Netaji's death as August 18, 1945, a claim that has been strongly disputed by his supporters and followers.

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi after he purportedly claimed that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose died on August 18, 1945, as stated in his recent social media posts.