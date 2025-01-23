RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Pune man murders wife, posts video on office group

January 23, 2025  23:57
A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death with a scissor in Pune's Kharadi area and then shot a video expressing remorse, which he posted on his office social media group, the police said on Thursday. 

The incident took place on at 4:30 am on Wednesday after an argument between Shivdas Gite (37) and his wife Jyoti Gite (27), an official said. 

"During the argument, Shivdas attacked Jyoti with a scissor. He stabbed her in the throat. She was rushed to hospital by neighbours who came after hearing her shouts for help. She was declared dead on arrival by doctors. Shivdas then shot a video on his phone, expressing remorse over his act. He posted it on his office group," the official said. 

Shivdas has been arrested for murder, the official added. -- PTI
