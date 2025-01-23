RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


No leader other than Modi can''bend it like Beckham': Kamineni

January 23, 2025  17:18
Industrialist Shobhana Kamineni/Image courtesy Facebook
Exuding confidence in the India growth story, industrialist Shobhana Kamineni said on Thursday there is no other leader in the world who can 'bend it like Beckham' when it comes to promoting economic growth. 

She made the comment during a session here during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in the backdrop of the legendary footballer David Beckham given Crystal Award on the first day of WEF summit on Monday. 

Apollo Hospitals' Shobhana Kamineni further said what can India be, excites everyone. 

"We can see business after business glowing with optimism. Now we are moving towards AI and it is India that has helped us get the cheapest of data and best business atmosphere," she said. 

"Another India story is that everything is not concentrated in Delhi and other metros. People can become a billionaire by doing business in any city of the country," Kamineni added. 

She further said India will be one billion new employable people by 2030 and that could be everyone's problem as there could be a lot more aged people also who would need a job at that time and that requires a lot of work starting right now. 

"We as an industry, need to work how we can create more jobs. Nobody wants subsidy, everyone wants a job," she cautioned. -- PTI
