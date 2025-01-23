RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Modi is magnet for investments at Davos: Fadnavis

January 23, 2025  15:28
Having secured a record commitment of over Rs 15 lakh crore of investments and nearly 15 lakh jobs here during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the most powerful magnet attracting global investors towards his state is the global community's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the decisive mandate his government has got for its past record. 

Fadnavis, who is presenting his state as "Magnetic Maharashtra" and an industrial powerhouse of the country, said the investment commitments he has got cover all business sectors from manufacturing to education to technology to new-age businesses and also all geographic regions of the state.

He said he would want to take his state's "Magnetic Maharashtra" investor summit to the level of WEF Davos meeting. "We have witnessed a renewed confidence of investors here in Maharashtra. We signed investment MOUs worth Rs 15,70,000 crore in first two days and these will also create nearly 15 lakh new jobs in the state. 

"This is a new record a new benchmark that has been set by Maharashtra," Fadnavis told PTI in an interview. Fadnavis said these investments will help achieve the target for making Maharashtra a USD 1-trillion economy in the next few years as a "force multipler". 

"The economic advisory council we had set up under Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran with 20 global CEOs as part of, has given us their report and that has given us detailed blueprint for investments across regions and sectors. We are in process of implementing those recommendations and our aim is to reach the target by 2028-29 or 2030-2031," he said. 

"If India becomes a five trillion dollar economy, Maharashtra also has to achieve its USD 1 trillion target and I believe investments play a key role in it because it is a force multiplier. When money gets invested, it has different impacts on different areas of economy. An investment of one rupee can have impact of two or four rupees for different segments of the economy," he said. -- PTI
