Man claims he killed wife, boiled body parts in cooker





The claims are being verified, the police said on Wednesday.





The man, who has been taken into custody, alleged that he disposed of the body parts in a lake after boiling them, they said.





The woman had been reported missing about a week ago, and her parents had lodged a complaint with the police.





The suspect, a former army personnel, is currently employed as a security guard.





The man is suspected of having perpetrated the crime after an argument with his wife, and full details will come to light during the investigation, the police added. -- PTI

