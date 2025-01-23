RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Man claims he killed wife, boiled body parts in cooker

January 23, 2025  00:32
A 35-year-old woman is suspected to have been murdered by her husband, who claims he dismembered her body and boiled the parts in a pressure cooker. 

The claims are being verified, the police said on Wednesday. 

The man, who has been taken into custody, alleged that he disposed of the body parts in a lake after boiling them, they said. 

 The woman had been reported missing about a week ago, and her parents had lodged a complaint with the police. 

The suspect, a former army personnel, is currently employed as a security guard. 

The man is suspected of having perpetrated the crime after an argument with his wife, and full details will come to light during the investigation, the police added. -- PTI 
