Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav receive death threats

January 23, 2025  09:31
image
Comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Rajpal Yadav have reportedly received death threats through an email. The threatening message was sent to Rajpal Yadav's email account from a person named Vishnu, who allegedly warned that Sharma, his family, his associates, and Rajpal Yadav would be killed. 

The email, sent on December 14, 2024, raised concerns and led to a formal complaint. The threatening message was sent from the email address don99284@gmail.com to Rajpal Yadav's team email account, teamrajpalyadav@gmail.com. This led to immediate action, with Yadav's wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav, filing a police complaint at the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai. 

The Amboli Police has registered the case under Section 351(3) of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with the threat of harm. They are now conducting an investigation into the threat and the person behind the malicious email. 

At this stage, the police have not identified the person responsible, and investigations continue. Kapil Sharma, known for his wit and humour, has been a beloved figure in Indian entertainment for years. -- ANI
