Is ash in urn at Renkoji Temple Netaji's? Kin renew plea for return





The demand to bring back the remains and conduct DNA tests to affirm whether they indeed belong to one of the tallest figures of India's freedom struggle has been an abiding wish of a significant bulk of Netaji admirers who seek closure to one of India's longest persisting enigma: whether Bose perished in the aftermath of a fatal Japanese military aircraft crash in present-day Taiwan, on August 18, 1945.





Reports of as many as 10 national and international enquiries probing Netaji's disappearance on that fateful day, now available in the national archives in New Delhi, have confirmed Bose's death at a hospital in the Japanese military airfield in Taihoku, now Taiwan, as a result of the severe burn injuries he suffered in the crash.





An exception to those committees' findings was that of the Commission chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Manoj Kumar Mukherjee, the last of the probe panels constituted by the Union government, which submitted its report in November 2005 and concluded that Bose "is dead", though he "did not die in the plane crash, as alleged". "The ashes in the Japanese temple are not of Netaji," the Commission had further concluded.





The Indian government had rejected the findings of the Commission. The confusion over the alleged "lack of cooperation" from the Renkoji temple priests, some descendants of Netaji maintained, could have arisen from the Mukherjee Commission report which blamed the "Temple authorities' reticence" in allowing commission-designated experts to physically inspect and collect "potentially less charred bone pieces from the casket lying in their custody" for conducting DNA tests.

Refuting perceptions of roadblocks to bring back the mortal remains held in an urn in a Buddhist temple in Renkoji in Japan, widely believed to be that of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a section of descendants of the national hero claim they have documentary evidence to prove that the temple authorities have always been more than willing to hand over the 'ashes' to India.