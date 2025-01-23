RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Is ash in urn at Renkoji Temple Netaji's? Kin renew plea for return

January 23, 2025  09:46
image
Refuting perceptions of roadblocks to bring back the mortal remains held in an urn in a Buddhist temple in Renkoji in Japan, widely believed to be that of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a section of descendants of the national hero claim they have documentary evidence to prove that the temple authorities have always been more than willing to hand over the 'ashes' to India. 

The demand to bring back the remains and conduct DNA tests to affirm whether they indeed belong to one of the tallest figures of India's freedom struggle has been an abiding wish of a significant bulk of Netaji admirers who seek closure to one of India's longest persisting enigma: whether Bose perished in the aftermath of a fatal Japanese military aircraft crash in present-day Taiwan, on August 18, 1945. 

Reports of as many as 10 national and international enquiries probing Netaji's disappearance on that fateful day, now available in the national archives in New Delhi, have confirmed Bose's death at a hospital in the Japanese military airfield in Taihoku, now Taiwan, as a result of the severe burn injuries he suffered in the crash. 

An exception to those committees' findings was that of the Commission chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Manoj Kumar Mukherjee, the last of the probe panels constituted by the Union government, which submitted its report in November 2005 and concluded that Bose "is dead", though he "did not die in the plane crash, as alleged". "The ashes in the Japanese temple are not of Netaji," the Commission had further concluded. 

The Indian government had rejected the findings of the Commission. The confusion over the alleged "lack of cooperation" from the Renkoji temple priests, some descendants of Netaji maintained, could have arisen from the Mukherjee Commission report which blamed the "Temple authorities' reticence" in allowing commission-designated experts to physically inspect and collect "potentially less charred bone pieces from the casket lying in their custody" for conducting DNA tests.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hathras horror: Cousin slits sisters' throats
LIVE! Hathras horror: Cousin slits sisters' throats

'My Daughter Was Killed Elsewhere'
'My Daughter Was Killed Elsewhere'

'A murder has occurred in the room, but there were no signs of struggle.''RG Kar says the body was discovered at 9:30 am. But the media was informed at 8:30 am.''We realised that crucial evidence was being destroyed.' 'She had several...

Saif's Rs 15,000 crore property inheritance in limbo
Saif's Rs 15,000 crore property inheritance in limbo

The fate of properties worth Rs 15,000 crore inherited by actor Saif Ali Khan and his family from Bhopal's erstwhile rulers hangs in the balance due to uncertainty over filing an appeal against an order of the Office of the Custodian of...

Gandhi And Bose: A Complex Partnership
Gandhi And Bose: A Complex Partnership

The two leaders had a complex relationship yet formed a partnership and even after their parting of ways, the two admired each other in their efforts for India's freedom.

Track curvature foiled bid to prevent Jalgaon mishap
Track curvature foiled bid to prevent Jalgaon mishap

A track curvature is being investigated as a possible factor in the fatal train accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, where 12 passengers were killed after jumping off a train due to a fire rumour. The Karnataka Express train, which ran over...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances