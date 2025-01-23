RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Infosys to create 17,000 new jobs in Telangana

January 23, 2025  14:22
Infosys Limited has announced plans to significantly expand its IT campus at Pocharam in Hyderabad, creating 17,000 additional jobs. The announcement was made during the World Economic Forum in Davos following a meeting between Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka and Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu. 

The Pocharam campus, already one of Infosys' largest facilities in the country with over 35,000 employees, is set to undergo further development with an initial investment of Rs750 crore. 

The first phase of expansion, expected to be completed within the next two to three years, will include the construction of new IT buildings designed to accommodate 10,000 people. 

"Our partnership with the Government of Telangana reflects our shared vision of driving innovation, empowering communities, and strengthening the IT landscape," stated Sanghrajka. -- ANI
