RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

India Inc investments rise 39% to Rs 32 trn In 9 months

January 23, 2025  14:58
image
During the first nine months of the current financial year, Indian companies announced investments of over Rs 32 trillion, a 39 per cent increase compared to Rs 23 trillion in the same period of the previous financial year, with private sector contributions rising to 70 per cent, according to a State Bank of India report.

A strong pipeline of Rs 13.63 trillion in work-in-progress capital (as of March 2024) highlights significant growth momentum during the coming years.

Government investment reached 4.1 per cent of GDP in FY23, the highest since FY12.  Private sector investment as a share of GDP hit 11.9 per cent, the highest since FY16.  

Preliminary FY24 data, expected by end-February, is likely to show private investment nearing 12.5 per cent of GDP.

-- Anjali Kumari/Business Standard

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahul posts Netaji pic with death date, BJP fumes
LIVE! Rahul posts Netaji pic with death date, BJP fumes

Jalgaon train mishap: 'Tea-seller started fire rumour'
Jalgaon train mishap: 'Tea-seller started fire rumour'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the Jalgaon train accident was the result of a 'sheer rumour' about fire by a tea-seller inside the Pushpak Express, which led to panic and some passengers jumping off.

Everest climbing fees hiked to tackle trash crisis
Everest climbing fees hiked to tackle trash crisis

Nepal has sharply increased permit fees for climbing Mount Everest by 36 per cent and also introduced a slew of measures aimed at controlling garbage pollution on the world's tallest peak, officials said.

When We Went To The Kumbh Mela...
When We Went To The Kumbh Mela...

The Kumbh Mela is what it is because of the devotion of millions who make it an experience like no other.It is experiencing the heart and soul of India and the brotherhood of mankind.

The Home Netaji Left Never To Return
The Home Netaji Left Never To Return

Subhas Chandra Bose was under house arrest, yet he pulled out a daring escape from his Elgin Road residence in Calcutta to Germany via Pakistan, Afghanistan, Russia...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances