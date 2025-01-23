India Inc investments rise 39% to Rs 32 trn In 9 months





A strong pipeline of Rs 13.63 trillion in work-in-progress capital (as of March 2024) highlights significant growth momentum during the coming years.





Government investment reached 4.1 per cent of GDP in FY23, the highest since FY12. Private sector investment as a share of GDP hit 11.9 per cent, the highest since FY16.





Preliminary FY24 data, expected by end-February, is likely to show private investment nearing 12.5 per cent of GDP.





-- Anjali Kumari/Business Standard





During the first nine months of the current financial year, Indian companies announced investments of over Rs 32 trillion, a 39 per cent increase compared to Rs 23 trillion in the same period of the previous financial year, with private sector contributions rising to 70 per cent, according to a State Bank of India report.