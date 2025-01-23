India among top 3 least favoured Asian stock markets





Global fund managers overall expect less than 5 per cent return from Asia stocks (excluding Japan) in a year, according to the research and brokerage house.





As many as 182 panelists with $513 billion worth of assets under management (AUM) responded to its global fund manager survey (FMS). Separately, 111 panelists with $214 billion worth of AUM responded to regional FMS questions between January 10 and 16.China (with a net 23 per cent fund managers) and Thailand (13 per cent) are the other two Asian countries where more fund managers are underweight compared to Indian equities, said the survey.





In China, investor patience is being put to test after a sharp rally in September failed to retain gains.





Unsurprisingly, growth optimism faded further, with net 10 per cent expecting the economy to strengthen, down from net 61 per cent in October. Structural bearish calls shot up to near survey-highs, while allocations nosedived to near survey-lows.





FMS thinks that cash hoarding by households is here to stay, while less than 25 per cent are comfortable adding exposure on further signs of easing, said BofA Securities.





Japan was the most preferred region in Asia where a net 53 per cent of fund managers remained overweight, followed by Taiwan (20 per cent) and South Korea (3 per cent). The optimism on Japan remains unscathed, as 20 per cent of the participants surveyed by BofA expect double-digit return from equities in the next 12 months.





-- Puneet Wadhwa/Business Standard

India is among the three least favoured Asian stock markets, according to BofA Securities whose survey found that 10 per cent of fund managers are underweight on Indian equities from a 12-month perspective.