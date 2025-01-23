RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Farooq sings 'Tune mujhe bulaya Sherawaliye' at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

January 23, 2025  22:08
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah surprised devotees on Thursday by singing a bhajan dedicated to Mata Shera Wali.

A video of his performance has gone viral on social media. 

Abdullah also addressed the ongoing issue of the ropeway construction in Katra and said that those responsible for the operation of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine should avoid actions that cause problems for the people. 

"Tune mujhe bulaya Sherawaliye, main aaya main aaya Sherawaliye," Abdullah sang, joining a singer and children at a 'bhajan' programme at an ashram in Katra. 

The video of the performance quickly went viral online. 

Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah voiced support for the people of Katra in their protest against the ropeway project. 

He said, "Those running the shrine's operations should not take actions that harm the interests of the local people or create problems for them." 

He criticised the board for constructing the ropeway without considering the city's interests. 

"You showed courage and fought bravely to stop it. They have realised that power lies with the people, not the government," he said. 

Abdullah emphasised that the people have the power to make or break governments, and now the authorities are reaching out to them to discuss where the ropeway should be constructed. 

He added, "The people living in these hills come here to earn their livelihood with the blessings of Mata. But they have been forgotten. They think they are everything. They are nothing. When the power of God prevails, everything else fades away. Just look at what is happening in California." -- PTI
