RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Did fire rumour by chaiwala cause Jalgaon tragedy?

January 23, 2025  13:21
image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the Jalgaon train accident was the result of a "sheer rumour" about fire by a tea-seller inside the Pushpak Express, which led to panic and some passengers jumping off. 

Some passengers of the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express, who got off the train after an alarm chain-pulling incident, were run over by the Karnataka Express heading from Bengaluru to Delhi on the adjacent tracks in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening. 

Thirteen persons were killed and 15 injured in the accident, as per officials. Speaking to the reporters in Pune, Pawar said, "A tea-seller from the pantry shouted about a fire having broken out in a coach." 

"Two passengers from Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh heard it and conveyed the false alarm to others, leading to confusion and panic in their general coach and the adjoining one," he said. "Some of the scared passengers jumped off the train from both the sides to save themselves," Pawar said. 

As the train was speeding, a passenger pulled the alarm chain. "After the train halted, people started getting down and got run over by the Karnataka Express on the adjacent track," he said. 

The impact was so powerful that several passengers lost their lives and the bodies got mutilated, Pawar said. "The accident was the result of a sheer rumour about fire," the deputy CM said. Of the 13 persons who died, 10 have been identified, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Did fire rumour by chaiwala cause Jalgaon tragedy?
LIVE! Did fire rumour by chaiwala cause Jalgaon tragedy?

Was Saif attacked or just acting, asks Maha minister
Was Saif attacked or just acting, asks Maha minister

In a fresh statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader has raised questions on the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan suspecting if the attack on the actor was real or if Khan was just acting.Rane while addressing a public...

J-K village declared 'containment zone' amid deaths
J-K village declared 'containment zone' amid deaths

In view of the 'unidentified illness' in Rajouri's Badhal village, the village has been declared a containment zone, and the affected families' homes sealed; a few patients brought to Government Medical College (GMC) in Rajouri on Thursday.

The Home Netaji Left Never To Return
The Home Netaji Left Never To Return

Subhas Chandra Bose was under house arrest, yet he pulled out a daring escape from his Elgin Road residence in Calcutta to Germany via Pakistan, Afghanistan, Russia...

Taare Zameen Pe: Indian stars FAIL on Ranji return
Taare Zameen Pe: Indian stars FAIL on Ranji return

But they seemed to learn nothing from their past mistakes.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances