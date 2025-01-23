RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Congress sidelined Netaji's sacrifices: BJP

January 23, 2025  14:43
BJP leader CR Kesavan on Thursday accused the Congress of dishonouring and sidelining the struggles and sacrifices of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His remarks came as the nation is celebrating Parakram Diwas to mark Netaji's birth anniversary. Today is the freedom fighter's 128th birth anniversary. 

"While the Congress Party dishonoured and sidelined the struggles and sacrifices of Netaji Bose, PM Modi is fulfilling Netaji's noble vision of an inclusive, strong and self-reliant Bharat," Kesavan told ANI. 

"Netaji Bose was one of the greatest patriots of India whose matchless courage stirred a wave of nationalism leading to freedom... Today Netaji would have been very proud to see the modernization of our military under the leadership of PM Modi," he added. 

He thanked PM Modi for restoring the "right narrative" to showcase the sacrifices of various leaders in the freedom struggle. "The Congress Party for decades has peddled a prejudiced discourse when it came to the freedom struggle focusing on only the Nehru dynasty... We are thankful to PM Modi for restoring the right narrative to showcase the sacrifices of various leaders in the freedom struggle," he added. -- ANI
