ChatGPT suffers global outage, firm launches probe





ChatGPT became inaccessible to users, with the website displaying an error page and apps/integrations failing.





OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, acknowledged "elevated error rates" and was investigating the issue.





Users were unable to use ChatGPT, disrupting work and studies for many who relied on it for tasks like coding and writing.





Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) were filled with complaints from frustrated users facing unexpected disruptions due to the outage.

Popular AI chatbot ChatGPT has suffered a global outage on Thursday.