BSE Sensex top gainers today





In a volatile trade, the 30-share index rose by 115.39 points or 0.15 percent to settle at 76,520.38.





The barometer started on a negative note dropping by 202 points to a low of 76,202.12.





The index pared losses later and climbed 338.55 points or 0.44 percent to hit a high of 76,743.54.





The broader NSE Nifty rose by 50 points or 0.22 percent to end at 23,205.35.





From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical, Zomato, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Titan, ITC and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

Stock markets extended gains for the second day on Thursday helped by buying in IT, consumer durables and commodity stocks amid a largely positive trend in global markets.