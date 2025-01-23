RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


BSE Sensex top gainers today

January 23, 2025  19:02
Stock markets extended gains for the second day on Thursday helped by buying in IT, consumer durables and commodity stocks amid a largely positive trend in global markets. 

In a volatile trade, the 30-share index rose by 115.39 points or 0.15 percent to settle at 76,520.38. 

The barometer started on a negative note dropping by 202 points to a low of 76,202.12. 

The index pared losses later and climbed 338.55 points or 0.44 percent to hit a high of 76,743.54. 

The broader NSE Nifty rose by 50 points or 0.22 percent to end at 23,205.35. 

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical, Zomato, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Titan, ITC and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.
