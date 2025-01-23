RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Bharat Ratna for Bal Thackeray?

January 23, 2025  11:09
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says Bal Thackeray should be conferred with the Bharat Ratna award. "If people like Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis pay tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on Twitter, then it is the biggest hypocrisy. Shiv Sena is the life of Balasaheb Thackeray and they attacked it."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 99th birth anniversary. Modi said on X, "He is widely respected and remembered for his commitment to public welfare and towards Maharashtra's development. He was uncompromising when it came to his core beliefs and always contributed towards enhancing the pride of Indian culture."
